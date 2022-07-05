Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell -60.05% so far this year. What now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] jumped around 0.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.88 at the close of the session, up 3.57%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Exceeds First Quarter Sales and Earnings per Share Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported first quarter 2022 results.

Sarah Nash, Executive Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bath & Body Works, commented, “Our business is very strong, our execution is excellent, and our strategy of delivering affordable luxuries to our customers is more relevant than ever. We have built on the past two years of extraordinary growth with strong momentum as we entered fiscal 2022. We are pleased to have delivered better-than-expected sales and earnings results in the quarter.”.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is now -60.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBWI Stock saw the intraday high of $28.1199 and lowest of $26.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.00, which means current price is +8.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 6291514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $63 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 94 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -29.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.49, while it was recorded at 28.20 for the last single week of trading, and 56.69 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 19.33%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $6,374 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,109,084, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $619.54 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $533.66 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 33,559,264 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 36,584,357 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 158,495,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,639,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,109,780 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 10,873,578 shares during the same period.