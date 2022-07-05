Amesite Inc. [AMST] is -58.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ: AMST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.70%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Jacinta Sherris – Benzinga.

Over the last 12 months, AMST stock dropped by -82.99%. The average equity rating for AMST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.80 million, with 23.80 million shares outstanding and 16.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.77K shares, AMST stock reached a trading volume of 92416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amesite Inc. [AMST]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amesite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amesite Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

AMST Stock Performance Analysis:

Amesite Inc. [AMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, AMST shares dropped by -26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Amesite Inc. [AMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5765, while it was recorded at 0.4728 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9755 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amesite Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amesite Inc. [AMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1182.07. Amesite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1717.56.

Return on Total Capital for AMST is now -95.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -157.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amesite Inc. [AMST] managed to generate an average of -$445,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Amesite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Amesite Inc. [AMST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of AMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 446,109, which is approximately 10.475% of the company’s market cap and around 37.13% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 134,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in AMST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $43000.0 in AMST stock with ownership of nearly 37.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amesite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ:AMST] by around 219,444 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 323,436 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 277,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMST stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,917 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 322,572 shares during the same period.