Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] moved up 0.12: Why It’s Important

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE: AMP] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $237.97 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Eight Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. today announced that eight of the firm’s financial advisors were named to Barron’s list of the “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” in the country. Barron’s magazine recognizes the industry’s top women advisors based on several factors, which include levels of professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are created by data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2022 Barron’s Top Women Financial Advisors list:.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock is now -21.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMP Stock saw the intraday high of $241.15 and lowest of $233.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 332.37, which means current price is +2.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 652.81K shares, AMP reached a trading volume of 563078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMP shares is $319.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $325 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $370 to $325, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameriprise Financial Inc. is set at 7.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40.

How has AMP stock performed recently?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, AMP shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.54, while it was recorded at 241.33 for the last single week of trading, and 287.32 for the last 200 days.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.49. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. go to 26.39%.

Insider trade positions for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

There are presently around $21,840 million, or 85.10% of AMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,681,421, which is approximately 2.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,592,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in AMP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in AMP stock with ownership of nearly -1.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP] by around 4,789,545 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 5,149,109 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 81,838,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,776,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,263 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 915,578 shares during the same period.