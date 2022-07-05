ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $40

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.87 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that ACI Worldwide Wins Omni-Channel Solution of the Year and Alternative Payments Solution Honors at 2022 Retail Systems Awards.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, picked up top honors in two categories at the recent Retail Systems Awards held in London. The annual awards celebrate excellence in the retail sector, with a strong focus on retail technology innovation.

ACI Omni-Commerce was selected as the standout solution in the Omni-Channel Solution of the Year category, chosen for the innovation, flexibility and control that the solution provides through ACI Smart Engage, payment analytics, QR code payments and cryptocurrency acceptance, both in-store and online. The solution, which helps merchants to optimize and orchestrate payments, was also a finalist for the Point-of-Sale Technology of the Year award.

ACI Worldwide Inc. stock is now -25.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACIW Stock saw the intraday high of $26.33 and lowest of $25.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.71, which means current price is +9.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 803.87K shares, ACIW reached a trading volume of 562573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $39.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ACIW stock performed recently?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, ACIW shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.57, while it was recorded at 26.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +44.11. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

There are presently around $2,867 million, or 99.10% of ACIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,544,271, which is approximately -0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,179,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.2 million in ACIW stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $161.49 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly -30.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 7,455,256 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 8,724,845 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,658,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,838,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,399,389 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,567,134 shares during the same period.