ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] is -31.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] loss -7.57% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Pop Culture Icon Nicki Minaj Becomes Significant Stakeholder, Global Ambassador and Advisor to ZK International’s Portfolio Company, MaximBet.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, entrepreneur and media mogul is bringing her artistry and influence to the world of sports betting through a multi-year, global partnership with MaximBet, a ZKIN portfolio company.

ZKIN has invested US$25 million into MaximBet and currently owns 16% of the company. Mr. Huang, Chairman and CEO of ZKIN stated, “We remain committed to, and excited by, our investment in MaximBet. Competitors in the space have multi-billion-dollar market caps and we believe this investment holds tremendous upside for our shareholders that is not reflected in the current ZKIN share price”.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. represents 24.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.90 million with the latest information. ZKIN stock price has been found in the range of $0.9261 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 141.92K shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 113304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for ZKIN stock

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.66. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares dropped by -28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1345, while it was recorded at 1.0424 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6733 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.68 and a Gross Margin at +6.51. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 159,415, which is approximately -19.609% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 48,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in ZKIN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $25000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly -64.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 4,058 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 377,939 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 57,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 350 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 196,210 shares during the same period.