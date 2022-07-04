Yelp Inc. [YELP] Stock trading around $27.86 per share: What’s Next?

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.86 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Yelp and Drag Superstar Shangela Team Up to Help Texans Celebrate Pride.

For Every Table Booked via Yelp at a Snooze A.M. Eatery in Texas this June, Yelp will Make a Donation to The Trevor Project.

Today, Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced a month-long Pride celebration in the state of Texas in partnership with drag superstar Shangela. Throughout June 2022, Yelp will celebrate the LGBTQ community by spotlighting highly-rated local LGBTQ-owned businesses, and hosting drag brunches at select Snooze an A.M. Eatery locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. For every party booked via Yelp Waitlist at any Snooze location in Texas during the month of June, Yelp will donate $1.00 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, up to a maximum contribution of $60,000.*.

Yelp Inc. stock is now -23.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YELP Stock saw the intraday high of $28.40 and lowest of $27.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.28, which means current price is +5.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 921.23K shares, YELP reached a trading volume of 696895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yelp Inc. [YELP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has YELP stock performed recently?

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, YELP shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 28.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.52 for the last 200 days.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.14 and a Gross Margin at +85.62. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

There are presently around $1,749 million, or 90.80% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,257,853, which is approximately 7.791% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,909,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.37 million in YELP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82.5 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly -2.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 6,488,072 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 6,520,706 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,769,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,777,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,234,714 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 922,934 shares during the same period.