XBiotech Inc. [XBIT] Revenue clocked in at $14.00 million, down -49.33% YTD: What’s Next?

XBiotech Inc. [NASDAQ: XBIT] gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $5.64 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2022 that XBiotech Announces Successful Completion of Phase I portion of Pancreatic Cancer Study.

Novel Natrunix Treatment Shows Promise in Combination Chemotherapy for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today it successfully completed the Phase I portion of its 1-BETTER study, a Phase I/II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to evaluate its anti-cancer drug Natrunix in combination with chemotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Enrollment in the Phase II portion is commencing immediately.

XBiotech Inc. represents 30.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.40 million with the latest information. XBIT stock price has been found in the range of $5.535 to $5.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 143.21K shares, XBIT reached a trading volume of 95423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XBiotech Inc. [XBIT]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for XBiotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2017, representing the official price target for XBiotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while Noble Financial kept a Buy rating on XBIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XBiotech Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for XBIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for XBIT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 84.00.

Trading performance analysis for XBIT stock

XBiotech Inc. [XBIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, XBIT shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XBIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for XBiotech Inc. [XBIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

XBiotech Inc. [XBIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XBiotech Inc. [XBIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.96. XBiotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52.

XBiotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 84.00 and a Current Ratio set at 84.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at XBiotech Inc. [XBIT]

There are presently around $23 million, or 20.60% of XBIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XBIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,029,110, which is approximately -2.526% of the company’s market cap and around 43.29% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 928,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 million in XBIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 million in XBIT stock with ownership of nearly -26.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XBiotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in XBiotech Inc. [NASDAQ:XBIT] by around 316,231 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 500,122 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,204,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,020,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XBIT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 137,004 shares during the same period.