why Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.71

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] price surged by 4.06 percent to reach at $2.66. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Wix Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award.

Wix recognized as an impactful partner for the second year in a row .

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award.

A sum of 898086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Wix.com Ltd. shares reached a high of $68.80 and dropped to a low of $65.46 until finishing in the latest session at $68.21.

The one-year WIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.73. The average equity rating for WIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $95.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $105 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on WIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87.

WIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, WIX shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.05, while it was recorded at 66.63 for the last single week of trading, and 123.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wix.com Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.93.

Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,400 million, or 88.50% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG with ownership of 4,531,581, which is approximately 12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 3.39% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,784,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.17 million in WIX stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $247.71 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 55.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 9,263,025 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 10,769,058 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 29,815,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,848,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,720 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,992,786 shares during the same period.