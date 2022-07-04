why The Marcus Corporation [MCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.00

The Marcus Corporation [NYSE: MCS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.09 during the day while it closed the day at $14.78. The company report on May 27, 2022 that The Marcus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in June 2022.

The Marcus Corporation stock has also gained 0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCS stock has declined by -16.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.66% and lost -17.25% year-on date.

The market cap for MCS stock reached $466.90 million, with 31.45 million shares outstanding and 23.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.33K shares, MCS reached a trading volume of 115240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Marcus Corporation [MCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCS shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Marcus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $19 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Marcus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Marcus Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

MCS stock trade performance evaluation

The Marcus Corporation [MCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, MCS shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 14.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Marcus Corporation [MCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. The Marcus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54.

The Marcus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Marcus Corporation [MCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Marcus Corporation go to 15.00%.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $352 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,041,757, which is approximately 4.701% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,593,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.56 million in MCS stocks shares; and SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $20.4 million in MCS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Marcus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in The Marcus Corporation [NYSE:MCS] by around 893,882 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 988,623 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,924,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,807,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,108 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 140,424 shares during the same period.