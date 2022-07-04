why NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NXRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.38

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NYSE: NXRT] closed the trading session at $63.18 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.12, while the highest price level was $63.88. The company report on May 18, 2022 that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit’s REITWeek: 2022 Investor Conference.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (“NXRT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT’s Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT’s Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Bonner McDermett, NXRT’s VP, Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, to be held June 7-9 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NXRT’s website at nxrt.nexpoint.com on the morning of June 7, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.63 percent and weekly performance of 3.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 151.53K shares, NXRT reached to a volume of 133110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXRT shares is $78.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, NXRT shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.68, while it was recorded at 62.33 for the last single week of trading, and 76.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +13.76. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $1,287 million, or 82.20% of NXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,095,519, which is approximately -0.926% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,721,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.91 million in NXRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $86.18 million in NXRT stock with ownership of nearly 10.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. [NYSE:NXRT] by around 1,206,266 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 820,356 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 18,349,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,376,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXRT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,875 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 131,142 shares during the same period.