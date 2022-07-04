why Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.70

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] closed the trading session at $10.85 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.54, while the highest price level was $10.91. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Ladder Capital Corp Announces 10% Dividend Increase and Second Quarter 2022 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock.

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A common stock, representing a 10% increase in Ladder’s quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

“After several quarters of continued earnings momentum, I am pleased to announce a 10% increase in Ladder Capital’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share. Our business plan is unfolding as expected. We are demonstrating earnings and portfolio growth while maintaining modest overall leverage and a strong balance sheet. Over 75% of our loan portfolio has been newly originated over the last five quarters, and our capital structure, anchored by fixed-rate, long-term unsecured bonds, is now providing a strong tailwind to our earnings. Given our floating-rate assets and large component of fixed-rate liabilities, Ladder’s earnings remain positively correlated to rising short-term interest rates, and we expect our interest income to continue to rise in the quarters ahead,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 671.60K shares, LADR reached to a volume of 700732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $13.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

LADR stock trade performance evaluation

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, LADR shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +80.00. Ladder Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $807 million, or 59.90% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,681,700, which is approximately 3.103% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,343,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.37 million in LADR stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $49.6 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly 2.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ladder Capital Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 4,723,580 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,056,810 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 64,561,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,341,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,771 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,533 shares during the same period.