why Formula One Group [FWONA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.71

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONA] loss -2.14% or -1.24 points to close at $56.73 with a heavy trading volume of 95017 shares. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Additional Distribution on 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment and an Excess Regular Additional Distribution to the holders as of June 15, 2022 of its 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 (the “Debentures”). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $5.3125 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, and the amount of the Excess Regular Additional Distribution is $1.3668 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of June 30, 2022, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $387 million, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest payment. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Indenture for the Debentures.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 2.125% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

It opened the trading session at $57.87, the shares rose to $58.58 and dropped to $56.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FWONA points out that the company has recorded -4.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 159.16K shares, FWONA reached to a volume of 95017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Formula One Group [FWONA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONA shares is $66.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $61 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on FWONA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for FWONA in the course of the last twelve months was 68.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for FWONA stock

Formula One Group [FWONA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, FWONA shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Formula One Group [FWONA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.66, while it was recorded at 57.63 for the last single week of trading, and 55.57 for the last 200 days.

Formula One Group [FWONA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +39.88. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

Formula One Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Formula One Group [FWONA]

There are presently around $1,272 million, or 93.90% of FWONA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,475,294, which is approximately -1.075% of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; ANCIENT ART, L.P., holding 1,749,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.26 million in FWONA stocks shares; and STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $80.73 million in FWONA stock with ownership of nearly -0.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONA] by around 854,203 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 2,025,131 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 19,535,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,414,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,500 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 182,025 shares during the same period.