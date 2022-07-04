why Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.50

Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: ERII] slipped around -0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.06 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Sidoti’s Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies.

Energy Recovery Inc. stock is now -11.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERII Stock saw the intraday high of $19.44 and lowest of $18.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.99, which means current price is +12.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 462.87K shares, ERII reached a trading volume of 251006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERII shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Energy Recovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Recovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on ERII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Recovery Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERII in the course of the last twelve months was 281.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

How has ERII stock performed recently?

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, ERII shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.31 and a Gross Margin at +68.55. Energy Recovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58.

Energy Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings analysis for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Recovery Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]

There are presently around $713 million, or 74.60% of ERII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,369,771, which is approximately -0.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 2,959,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.4 million in ERII stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45.73 million in ERII stock with ownership of nearly 5.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ:ERII] by around 5,238,385 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,543,999 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 29,601,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,383,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERII stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,197,564 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 403,299 shares during the same period.