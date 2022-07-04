why Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.35

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: KOF] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $56.38 price per share at the time.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. represents 210.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.64 billion with the latest information. KOF stock price has been found in the range of $54.98 to $56.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 146.17K shares, KOF reached a trading volume of 112341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOF shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13.

Trading performance analysis for KOF stock

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, KOF shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.15, while it was recorded at 56.68 for the last single week of trading, and 54.33 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. go to 8.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]

There are presently around $1,139 million, or 52.20% of KOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOF stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 6,214,719, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 85.50% of the total institutional ownership; TWEEDY, BROWNE CO LLC, holding 2,683,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.31 million in KOF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $89.36 million in KOF stock with ownership of nearly -1.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:KOF] by around 543,829 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 765,171 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,897,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,206,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,082 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 280,533 shares during the same period.