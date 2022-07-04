why CION Investment Corporation [CION] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.50

CION Investment Corporation [NYSE: CION] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.81%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that CION Investment Corporation Announces Expansion of Its Share Repurchase Policy by 20% to up to $60 Million.

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) (“CION” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors, including the independent directors, has increased the amount of shares of common stock that may be repurchased under its existing Share Repurchase Policy (the “Policy”) by $10 million, or 20%, to up to an aggregate of $60 million. Additionally, CION will enter into a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act (the “10b5-1 Repurchase Plan”) to facilitate repurchases under the Policy during its first available trading window after the final one-third of CION’s common stock becomes available for trading on the NYSE on July 5, 2022.

Additionally, it is anticipated that an affiliate of CION’s investment advisor will also enter into a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act to permit such affiliate to also repurchase shares of CION’s common stock. This additional trading plan will be established in addition to recent purchases made by senior members of the CION management team and several directors, including certain independent directors. For information on recent common stock purchases by CION’s executive officers and directors, please see https://www.cionbdc.com/#resources (SEC Filings).

The one-year CION Investment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.22. The average equity rating for CION stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $495.54 million, with 56.96 million shares outstanding and 56.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.29K shares, CION stock reached a trading volume of 114156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CION Investment Corporation [CION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CION shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CION stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CION Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CION Investment Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CION Stock Performance Analysis:

CION Investment Corporation [CION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, CION shares dropped by -19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for CION Investment Corporation [CION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading.

CION Investment Corporation [CION] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 8.50% of CION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CION stocks are: PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 723,957, which is approximately -10.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 416,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 million in CION stocks shares; and BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP, currently with $3.48 million in CION stock with ownership of nearly 204.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in CION Investment Corporation [NYSE:CION] by around 1,651,095 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,318,900 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,456,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,426,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CION stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,131,876 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 901,169 shares during the same period.