why Atreca Inc. [BCEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.89

Atreca Inc. [NASDAQ: BCEL] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.79 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Atreca Appoints Stephen Gould, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.

Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced the appointment of Stephen Gould, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

“Stephen is an exceptional scientific leader with particular experience in the development of weaponized antibody-based therapeutics, and we are excited to welcome him to the Atreca team,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “Our discovery platform has proven to be highly productive in generating promising tumor-selective lead antibodies against novel targets and target epitopes, and Stephen’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build and advance our preclinical pipeline.”.

Atreca Inc. represents 37.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.09 million with the latest information. BCEL stock price has been found in the range of $1.76 to $1.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 354.25K shares, BCEL reached a trading volume of 95691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $14.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Atreca Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Atreca Inc. [BCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, BCEL shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Atreca Inc. [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8735, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2566 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc. [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12861.57 and a Gross Margin at -434.67. Atreca Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.31.

Atreca Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

There are presently around $35 million, or 61.50% of BCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCEL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,532,760, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,963,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 million in BCEL stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.94 million in BCEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atreca Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Atreca Inc. [NASDAQ:BCEL] by around 2,337,818 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,714,868 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,315,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,368,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCEL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,111,134 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,097,569 shares during the same period.