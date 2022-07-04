why Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.50

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: APOG] closed the trading session at $39.71 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.88, while the highest price level was $39.91. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2022.

Apogee’s Board also increased the company’s existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to approximately 1.25 million shares. The company will continue to evaluate future share repurchases, considering cash flow, debt levels, market conditions, and other capital allocation options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.53 percent and weekly performance of -5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 224.63K shares, APOG reached to a volume of 131781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APOG shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apogee Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for APOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for APOG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APOG stock trade performance evaluation

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, APOG shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.82, while it was recorded at 39.61 for the last single week of trading, and 44.00 for the last 200 days.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. go to 15.00%.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $841 million, or 98.40% of APOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,087,566, which is approximately -1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,868,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.89 million in APOG stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $63.25 million in APOG stock with ownership of nearly -1.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apogee Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:APOG] by around 610,352 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,216,879 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 18,351,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,178,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,392 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 329,034 shares during the same period.