why Allego N.V. [ALLG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.50

Allego N.V. [NYSE: ALLG] loss -8.45% on the last trading session, reaching $4.66 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Fast Charging Network, Reports Summary First-Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results.

First quarter of 2022 revenue of €30.5 million, an increase of 221% compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by charging revenues more than doubling and a three-fold increase in services revenues.

Charging revenues benefitted from a 96% increase in the total number of charging sessions on company-owned sites to nearly 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 from 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Allego N.V. represents 267.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. ALLG stock price has been found in the range of $4.53 to $5.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 348.97K shares, ALLG reached a trading volume of 112453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLG shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allego N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allego N.V. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.04.

Allego N.V. [ALLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.72. With this latest performance, ALLG shares dropped by -42.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Allego N.V. [ALLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading.

Allego N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Positions in Allego N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Allego N.V. [NYSE:ALLG] by around 22,208,504 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 49,553,749 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 47,906,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,855,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,981,685 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 44,087,455 shares during the same period.