Westlake Corporation [WLK] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $114

Westlake Corporation [NYSE: WLK] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

$0.2975 cents per share dividend declared payable on June 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the first quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on June 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2022.

A sum of 719323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 902.37K shares. Westlake Corporation shares reached a high of $100.03 and dropped to a low of $94.69 until finishing in the latest session at $98.86.

The one-year WLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.74. The average equity rating for WLK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Westlake Corporation [WLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLK shares is $138.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Westlake Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $134 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Westlake Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westlake Corporation is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Westlake Corporation [WLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, WLK shares dropped by -26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Westlake Corporation [WLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.35, while it was recorded at 98.54 for the last single week of trading, and 108.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westlake Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westlake Corporation [WLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.95 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Westlake Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Westlake Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

WLK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westlake Corporation go to 31.90%.

Westlake Corporation [WLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,617 million, or 28.50% of WLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLK stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 4,042,857, which is approximately -0.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,036,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.02 million in WLK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $225.36 million in WLK stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westlake Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Westlake Corporation [NYSE:WLK] by around 5,459,676 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 3,744,140 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 27,381,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,584,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,938 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 572,785 shares during the same period.