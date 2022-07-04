Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

MSA Safety Incorporated [NYSE: MSA] gained 0.80% or 0.97 points to close at $122.04 with a heavy trading volume of 95557 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that MSA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following investor conferences:.

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. E.T.

It opened the trading session at $121.07, the shares rose to $122.96 and dropped to $120.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSA points out that the company has recorded -18.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 154.06K shares, MSA reached to a volume of 95557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSA shares is $145.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for MSA Safety Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MSA Safety Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSA Safety Incorporated is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSA in the course of the last twelve months was 45.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MSA stock

MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, MSA shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.31, while it was recorded at 120.98 for the last single week of trading, and 138.09 for the last 200 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +43.95. MSA Safety Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSA Safety Incorporated go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MSA Safety Incorporated [MSA]

There are presently around $3,754 million, or 83.00% of MSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSA stocks are: APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. with ownership of 4,284,863, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,590,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.24 million in MSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.78 million in MSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MSA Safety Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in MSA Safety Incorporated [NYSE:MSA] by around 780,456 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 806,976 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 29,172,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,760,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,634 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 276,537 shares during the same period.