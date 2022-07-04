Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ennis Inc. [EBF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ennis Inc. [NYSE: EBF] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.53%. The company report on June 20, 2022 that Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Ennis, Inc. (the “Company”), (NYSE: EBF), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2022. Highlights include:.

Revenues were $107.7 million for the quarter compared to $96.9 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of $10.8 million or 11.1%.

Over the last 12 months, EBF stock dropped by -5.86%. The one-year Ennis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.19. The average equity rating for EBF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $522.34 million, with 25.81 million shares outstanding and 25.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.40K shares, EBF stock reached a trading volume of 92984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ennis Inc. [EBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBF shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Ennis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ennis Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBF in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

EBF Stock Performance Analysis:

Ennis Inc. [EBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, EBF shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Ennis Inc. [EBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ennis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ennis Inc. [EBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.83 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Ennis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69.

Ennis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

EBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ennis Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ennis Inc. [EBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $394 million, or 74.60% of EBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,131,299, which is approximately 0.877% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,005,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.58 million in EBF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $38.22 million in EBF stock with ownership of nearly 1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ennis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Ennis Inc. [NYSE:EBF] by around 1,553,977 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 942,778 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,981,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,478,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBF stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 295,796 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 99,175 shares during the same period.