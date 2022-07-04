Wall Street Analyst Initiated Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southside Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: SBSI] gained 1.47% or 0.55 points to close at $37.97 with a heavy trading volume of 113276 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on June 2, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record on May 19, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $37.20, the shares rose to $37.99 and dropped to $37.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBSI points out that the company has recorded -8.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 107.21K shares, SBSI reached to a volume of 113276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSI shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Southside Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group dropped their target price from $42 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Southside Bancshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southside Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBSI stock

Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, SBSI shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.69, while it was recorded at 37.41 for the last single week of trading, and 40.59 for the last 200 days.

Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58.

Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southside Bancshares Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southside Bancshares Inc. [SBSI]

There are presently around $628 million, or 52.70% of SBSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,758,431, which is approximately 1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,357,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.52 million in SBSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $48.58 million in SBSI stock with ownership of nearly 4.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southside Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Southside Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:SBSI] by around 471,900 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 522,889 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 15,557,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,551,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,105 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 134,156 shares during the same period.