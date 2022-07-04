Wall Street Analyst Initiated AMETEK Inc. [AME]. What else is Wall St. saying

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.80%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that AMETEK ANNOUNCES AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY.

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that it has completed an amended and restated Revolving Credit Facility increasing the size from $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion. The facility, previously due to expire in October 2023, now has a maturity date of May 2027. In conjunction with this expanded Revolving Credit Facility, AMETEK has terminated the $800 million delayed draw, bank term loan.

“AMETEK’s Revolving Credit Facility is a key component of our financing structure. This upsized and extended facility provides us with additional flexibility to support our growth initiatives, including strategic acquisitions,” commented William J. Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, AME stock dropped by -16.78%. The one-year AMETEK Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.0. The average equity rating for AME stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.37 billion, with 231.48 million shares outstanding and 229.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, AME stock reached a trading volume of 908193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMETEK Inc. [AME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AME shares is $154.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for AMETEK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $162 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AMETEK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMETEK Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AME in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AME Stock Performance Analysis:

AMETEK Inc. [AME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, AME shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for AMETEK Inc. [AME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.92, while it was recorded at 110.94 for the last single week of trading, and 130.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMETEK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMETEK Inc. [AME] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.59 and a Gross Margin at +37.98. AMETEK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

AMETEK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMETEK Inc. go to -1.20%.

AMETEK Inc. [AME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,329 million, or 88.80% of AME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,608,566, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,699,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in AME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in AME stock with ownership of nearly -1.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMETEK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in AMETEK Inc. [NYSE:AME] by around 9,841,879 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 10,437,365 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 180,053,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,332,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AME stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,075 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,210 shares during the same period.