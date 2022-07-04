Wall Street Analyst Downgrade RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]. What else is Wall St. saying

RBC Bearings Incorporated [NASDAQ: ROLL] gained 0.32% or 0.59 points to close at $185.54 with a heavy trading volume of 112407 shares. The company report on June 24, 2022 that RBC Bearings Receives Boeing 2022 Supplier of the Year Award.

High-performing suppliers lauded for operational excellence.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced it has received recognition from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) as one of its top suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles.

It opened the trading session at $184.95, the shares rose to $188.14 and dropped to $182.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROLL points out that the company has recorded -8.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 154.18K shares, ROLL reached to a volume of 112407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROLL shares is $223.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RBC Bearings Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for RBC Bearings Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $218, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ROLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RBC Bearings Incorporated is set at 6.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROLL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ROLL stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, ROLL shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.98, while it was recorded at 184.90 for the last single week of trading, and 195.47 for the last 200 days.

RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06.

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBC Bearings Incorporated go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RBC Bearings Incorporated [ROLL]

There are presently around $5,612 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,623,033, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,420,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.17 million in ROLL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $398.05 million in ROLL stock with ownership of nearly 1.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RBC Bearings Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in RBC Bearings Incorporated [NASDAQ:ROLL] by around 1,791,520 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 741,236 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 27,716,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,248,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROLL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,285 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 139,249 shares during the same period.