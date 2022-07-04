Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] Is Currently 13.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRCA] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, up 13.02%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Verrica Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, Verrica has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the offering to Verrica are expected to be approximately $25.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option. The offering is expected to close on or about July 5, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole book-runner for the offering.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -76.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRCA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.25 and lowest of $1.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.79, which means current price is +22.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 423.82K shares, VRCA reached a trading volume of 575328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRCA shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VRCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has VRCA stock performed recently?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, VRCA shares gained by 19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.57 and a Gross Margin at +96.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]

There are presently around $19 million, or 32.90% of VRCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRCA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,610,412, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 781,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in VRCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 million in VRCA stock with ownership of nearly -1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRCA] by around 142,045 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 211,142 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,531,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,884,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRCA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,245 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,540 shares during the same period.