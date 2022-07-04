Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] Is Currently 2.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [NYSE: UBA] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results For Fiscal 2022.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP), a real estate investment trust, today reported its operating results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 and provided information regarding financial and operational activities.

A sum of 94026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 143.30K shares. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $16.57 and dropped to a low of $16.14 until finishing in the latest session at $16.53.

The one-year UBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.03. The average equity rating for UBA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBA shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on UBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.59.

UBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, UBA shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.99, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

UBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. go to 5.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $362 million, or 74.10% of UBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,693,062, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,182,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.14 million in UBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.2 million in UBA stock with ownership of nearly 8.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [NYSE:UBA] by around 1,955,689 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 1,511,548 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,452,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,919,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,195 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 317,957 shares during the same period.