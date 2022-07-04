Urban Edge Properties [UE] Revenue clocked in at $429.60 million, down -18.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 1.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.41. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2021 ESG Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) today announced that it has issued its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report outlining the Company’s ESG strategies, policies, and environmental performance metrics. The ESG Report also includes an analysis of climate-related risks and management’s response to mitigate them. The full report can be found on our website at the following link: 2021 ESG Report.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 703038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Urban Edge Properties stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for UE stock reached $1.79 billion, with 117.33 million shares outstanding and 110.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, UE reached a trading volume of 703038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban Edge Properties [UE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Edge Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has UE stock performed recently?

Urban Edge Properties [UE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, UE shares dropped by -15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.90 and a Gross Margin at +44.11. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Earnings analysis for Urban Edge Properties [UE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Urban Edge Properties [UE]

There are presently around $1,783 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,450,479, which is approximately 29.04% of the company’s market cap and around 6.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,080,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.63 million in UE stocks shares; and RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD, currently with $155.02 million in UE stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Edge Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE] by around 13,897,579 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,866,067 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 92,917,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,680,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,090 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 942,685 shares during the same period.