Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell -57.13% so far this year. What now?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 11.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The company report on June 29, 2022 that UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Award.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that from June 14, 2022, through June 28, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) granted a new employee a stock-based award covering an aggregate of 30,000 shares of UNITY common stock, including options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of UNITY common stock. The stock-based award was granted pursuant to the UNITY 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Board in March 2020 to provide for grants to newly hired employees as a material inducement for them to commence employment with UNITY in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UNITYUNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 245062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at 8.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.13%.

The market cap for UBX stock reached $38.99 million, with 67.53 million shares outstanding and 65.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.30K shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 245062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has UBX stock performed recently?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7592, while it was recorded at 0.5970 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4722 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1184.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.80. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1269.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $8 million, or 39.10% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,140,917, which is approximately -31.083% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,578,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in UBX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.7 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -36.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 2,459,849 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,479,802 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,693,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,633,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,070 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,757 shares during the same period.