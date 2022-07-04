S&W Seed Company [SANW] Is Currently 4.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

S&W Seed Company [NASDAQ: SANW] price surged by 4.00 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 16, 2022 that S&W Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

“Over the last few months, S&W has undergone a strategic review of its operations and future growth opportunities to identify key centers of value, while moving to align our cost structure to support those key centers and assess other potential value generating transactions to drive the business towards profitability,” commented Mark Wong, President & CEO of S&W Seed Company. “Going forward, we intend to primarily focus our efforts on three key components of value within S&W, including our U.S. sorghum operations led by Double Team, our international forage operations, and our specialty crops consisting of stevia and camelina. Additionally, we are working on various alternative strategies for unlocking value within our U.S. forage operations, which includes unique germplasm, as well as valuable research and production facilities. The culmination of this focus should position S&W to drive towards profitability and enable value creation in the years to come as we work to further grow market share and prove out high potential opportunities.”.

A sum of 92430 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 185.07K shares. S&W Seed Company shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

The one-year SANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.89. The average equity rating for SANW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on S&W Seed Company [SANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANW shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for S&W Seed Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for S&W Seed Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on SANW stock. On March 18, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SANW shares from 9.06 to 13.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&W Seed Company is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

SANW Stock Performance Analysis:

S&W Seed Company [SANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, SANW shares dropped by -17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for S&W Seed Company [SANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2476, while it was recorded at 0.9857 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2867 for the last 200 days.

Insight into S&W Seed Company Fundamentals:

S&W Seed Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&W Seed Company go to 15.00%.

S&W Seed Company [SANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 68.50% of SANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SANW stocks are: PRICE MICHAEL F with ownership of 17,448,226, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC, holding 4,492,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 million in SANW stocks shares; and CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., currently with $1.29 million in SANW stock with ownership of nearly 16.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&W Seed Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in S&W Seed Company [NASDAQ:SANW] by around 956,523 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 862,647 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 26,085,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,904,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SANW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,036 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 371,389 shares during the same period.