Stifel slashes price target on MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] – find out why.

The company report on June 21, 2022 that MeridianLink's TazWorks™ Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG.

MeridianLink, Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) today announced that TazWorks™, its leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people and improving business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations can access the capabilities of UKG HR solutions from within the TazWorks platform to increase efficiency and simplify compliance processes. TazWorks clients can now integrate with this best-in-class HRIS software for the benefit of their clients. In addition to providing added value for current clients, the new partnership between TazWorks and UKG enables Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) on the TazWorks platform to partner with UKG to provide background screening services via the UKG Marketplace. CRAs interested in learning more should contact the TazWorks Integration Support team.

MeridianLink Inc. represents 79.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.34 billion with the latest information. MLNK stock price has been found in the range of $16.44 to $17.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 132.83K shares, MLNK reached a trading volume of 112869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLNK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for MeridianLink Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for MeridianLink Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MeridianLink Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLNK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for MLNK stock

MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, MLNK shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.96 and a Gross Margin at +53.21. MeridianLink Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98.

MeridianLink Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeridianLink Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]

There are presently around $994 million, or 70.40% of MLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLNK stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 40,463,246, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; SERENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 4,575,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.8 million in MLNK stocks shares; and DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $49.56 million in MLNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MeridianLink Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in MeridianLink Inc. [NYSE:MLNK] by around 6,704,959 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,459,862 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 46,106,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,271,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLNK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,679,425 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,007 shares during the same period.