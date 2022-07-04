Stephens lifts LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LiqTech International Inc. [NASDAQ: LIQT] closed the trading session at $0.44 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.44, while the highest price level was $0.4728. The company report on June 23, 2022 that LiqTech Announces Closing of Private Placement of $6 Million Senior Notes and Repayment of Outstanding Convertible Note.

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) (“LiqTech” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, announced today that it has completed a private placement of senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $6 million (the “Notes”) and warrants to purchase 4,250,000 shares of LiqTech common stock (the “Warrants”) to affiliates of Bleichroeder L.P., 21 April Fund, L.P. and 21 April Fund, Ltd. (the “Investors”), pursuant to a note and warrant purchase agreement.

The Notes have a term of 24 months and will not bear interest during this period. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 per share and a term of five years. The Investors are entitled to resale registration rights under a registration rights agreement for the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.31 percent and weekly performance of -9.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -82.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.54K shares, LIQT reached to a volume of 94765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIQT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for LiqTech International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LiqTech International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiqTech International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60. With this latest performance, LIQT shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.07 for LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7790, while it was recorded at 0.4545 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0521 for the last 200 days.

LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.49 and a Gross Margin at +8.63. LiqTech International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.50.

LiqTech International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LiqTech International Inc. go to 25.00%.

LiqTech International Inc. [LIQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.30% of LIQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIQT stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 2,160,948, which is approximately -0.689% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,776,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in LIQT stocks shares; and CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.71 million in LIQT stock with ownership of nearly 2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiqTech International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in LiqTech International Inc. [NASDAQ:LIQT] by around 212,391 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,883,386 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,543,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,639,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIQT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,649 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,577,130 shares during the same period.