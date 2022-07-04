Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] is -12.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Standard Motor Products Inc. [NYSE: SMP] closed the trading session at $45.77 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.63, while the highest price level was $45.94. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Standard Motor Products Introduces 119 New Part Numbers.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the addition of 119 new part numbers to its Standard® and Standard Import® lines. This release covers 53 product categories and includes 44 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles.

Standard’s turbocharger program continues to grow with the release of new kits for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.64 percent and weekly performance of 2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 117.45K shares, SMP reached to a volume of 115384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMP shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Standard Motor Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Standard Motor Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Motor Products Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

SMP stock trade performance evaluation

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, SMP shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.36, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading, and 46.07 for the last 200 days.

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.85 and a Gross Margin at +28.33. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06.

Standard Motor Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Standard Motor Products Inc. go to 7.00%.

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $780 million, or 86.10% of SMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,271,994, which is approximately 1.149% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,414,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.73 million in SMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.42 million in SMP stock with ownership of nearly 2.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Motor Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Motor Products Inc. [NYSE:SMP] by around 952,059 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 786,187 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 15,297,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,035,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,223 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 158,976 shares during the same period.