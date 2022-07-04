SES AI Corporation [SES] Stock trading around $4.01 per share: What’s Next?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 2.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01. The company report on June 30, 2022 that SES Appoints Kyle Pilkington as Chief Legal Officer.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced the appointment of Kyle Pilkington to the position of Chief Legal Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Pilkington, who was previously VP, Legal, is based in the United States and replaces Joanne Ban on the company’s Executive Team. Ban is retiring from the position due to health reasons but will continue to serve SES as an advisor to the CEO.

SES Founder & CEO, Qichao Hu said: “I am pleased to welcome Kyle to SES’s Executive Team. He brings a wealth of global experience particularly in securities laws matters and the effective oversight of legal, governance and regulatory matters and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company. We also thank Joanne for all the valuable contributions over the past few years and wish her speedy recovery and great health.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 236709 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SES AI Corporation stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.94%.

The market cap for SES stock reached $1.37 billion, with 219.18 million shares outstanding and 210.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 703.92K shares, SES reached a trading volume of 236709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SES AI Corporation [SES]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has SES stock performed recently?

SES AI Corporation [SES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.87. With this latest performance, SES shares dropped by -38.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.32.

SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Insider trade positions for SES AI Corporation [SES]

There are presently around $336 million, or 37.20% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 33,056,337, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 31,515,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.38 million in SES stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $20.05 million in SES stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SES AI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in SES AI Corporation [NYSE:SES] by around 82,317,021 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 15,176,576 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,752,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,741,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SES stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,047,727 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 12,292,930 shares during the same period.