Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] Revenue clocked in at $12.90 million, down -50.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on June 20, 2022 that Recursion Announces Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial for the Treatment of NF2-Mutated Meningiomas at Children’s Tumor Foundation NF Conference.

If successful, REC-2282 could be the first approved treatment for NF2-mutated meningiomas, which are debilitating lesions that occur in approximately 33,000 patients per year.

REC-2282 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for NF2 meningiomas by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as Orphan Drug designation for NF2 meningiomas by the European Commission.

A sum of 940185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $8.87 and dropped to a low of $8.12 until finishing in the latest session at $8.43.

The one-year RXRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.31. The average equity rating for RXRX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

RXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 39.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1795.79 and a Gross Margin at +10.55. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1832.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

RXRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.90%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $813 million, or 79.40% of RXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 21,981,604, which is approximately -0.64% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,707,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.55 million in RXRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.73 million in RXRX stock with ownership of nearly 8.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RXRX] by around 18,376,693 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,422,971 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 71,600,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,400,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXRX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,815,191 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,787,468 shares during the same period.