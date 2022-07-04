Raymond James lifts Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ: NEWT] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.52 during the day while it closed the day at $19.52. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Newtek Business Services Corp. Provides Financial Forecast for the First Half of 2022.

Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), provides forecasts for certain financial metrics for the six months ending June 30, 2022. For the six months ending June 30, 2022, the Company is forecasting net investment income (loss) (“NII”) in a range of ($0.01) per share to $0.00 per share and adjusted net investment income (“ANII”)1 in a range of $1.40 per share to $1.50 per share.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “As the end of the quarter approaches, we believe that we are on track to deliver the previously forecasted results for the first six months of 2022. We are continuing to work to deliver our forecasted financial results and feel comfortable that we will be able to achieve ANII for the first six months of 2022 that will be equal to or exceed dividends that have been declared through the first half of 2022 in the amount of $1.40 per share. As we mentioned during our first quarter 2022 earnings conference call, we anticipated some pricing pressure on government guaranteed loan sale margins during the second quarter of 2022, and that is what we have been seeing. However, in counterbalance to pricing pressure, we are seeing high-quality borrower opportunities, as well as strong portfolio performance as of May 31, 2022, that has placed the Company in a comfortable position with respect to its portfolio currency rate. In addition, we believe the combined performance of Newtek Merchant Solutions and other portfolio companies will assist us in achieving our NII and ANII forecasts for the first six months of 2022.”.

Newtek Business Services Corp. stock has also gained 4.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWT stock has declined by -26.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.73% and lost -29.35% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWT stock reached $457.35 million, with 24.16 million shares outstanding and 22.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 188.03K shares, NEWT reached a trading volume of 115599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWT shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Newtek Business Services Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $33 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Newtek Business Services Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on NEWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newtek Business Services Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

NEWT stock trade performance evaluation

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, NEWT shares dropped by -21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.06 for Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 19.07 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.00 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newtek Business Services Corp. go to 3.00%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79 million, or 17.10% of NEWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWT stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 567,602, which is approximately 53.195% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 510,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.97 million in NEWT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.88 million in NEWT stock with ownership of nearly -29.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newtek Business Services Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ:NEWT] by around 632,461 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,113,184 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,286,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,031,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,389 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 277,821 shares during the same period.