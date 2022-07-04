RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] Stock trading around $18.07 per share: What’s Next?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RAPT] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.55 during the day while it closed the day at $18.07. The company report on May 25, 2022 that RAPT Therapeutics Announces Private Placement Financing of $50 Million.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced a $50 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing from the sale of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4 million shares of its common stock at a price per pre-funded warrant of $12.4999 to Redmile Group, based on the closing price per share of RAPT on May 24, 2022. Gross proceeds from the PIPE financing total approximately $50 million, before deducting offering expenses. The closing of the PIPE financing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on May 27, 2022.

The shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. RAPT has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -5.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAPT stock has declined by -17.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.19% and lost -50.80% year-on date.

The market cap for RAPT stock reached $541.02 million, with 29.57 million shares outstanding and 28.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.93K shares, RAPT reached a trading volume of 132100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAPT shares is $48.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on RAPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

RAPT stock trade performance evaluation

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, RAPT shares gained by 31.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 25.19 for the last 200 days.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1815.08 and a Gross Margin at +73.88. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1814.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.58.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $502 million, or 96.50% of RAPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAPT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,974,705, which is approximately 0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,182,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.51 million in RAPT stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50.59 million in RAPT stock with ownership of nearly -4.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RAPT] by around 3,117,999 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,702,301 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 21,942,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,762,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAPT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,470,990 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 937,597 shares during the same period.