Rambus Inc. [RMBS] Is Currently -4.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] closed the trading session at $20.59 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.16, while the highest price level was $21.30. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Media Alert: Rambus to Present at Rosenblatt and Nasdaq Conferences.

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events in June.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.94 percent and weekly performance of -5.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 907.92K shares, RMBS reached to a volume of 714753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $33.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Rambus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, RMBS shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 25.75 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +70.02. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48.

Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 8.39%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,938 million, or 88.70% of RMBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,199,468, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,030,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.72 million in RMBS stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $103.56 million in RMBS stock with ownership of nearly -6.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rambus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS] by around 6,311,996 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,230,409 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 79,592,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,135,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,112 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 449,897 shares during the same period.