Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] Stock trading around $28.60 per share: What’s Next?

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RXDX] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $28.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Prometheus Biosciences Provides Enrollment Update in APOLLO-CD and ARTEMIS-UC Global Phase 2 Studies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Enrollment completed ahead of schedule for APOLLO-CD Phase 2a study of PRA023 in Crohn’s disease patients -.

– ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 Cohort 1 enrollment on track with completion expected 3Q 2022 -.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. represents 39.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.11 billion with the latest information. RXDX stock price has been found in the range of $27.94 to $29.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 498.43K shares, RXDX reached a trading volume of 188656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXDX shares is $52.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on RXDX stock. On December 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RXDX shares from 35 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

Trading performance analysis for RXDX stock

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, RXDX shares gained by 14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.27, while it was recorded at 28.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.77 for the last 200 days.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2806.10 and a Gross Margin at +91.75. Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.09.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [RXDX]

There are presently around $783 million, or 70.20% of RXDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXDX stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,232,700, which is approximately -13.622% of the company’s market cap and around 23.06% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,757,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.88 million in RXDX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $69.8 million in RXDX stock with ownership of nearly -23.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RXDX] by around 4,907,600 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,900,214 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,560,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,368,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXDX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,263,362 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 480,285 shares during the same period.