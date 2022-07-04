Piper Sandler slashes price target on AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL] – find out why.

AVITA Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RCEL] closed the trading session at $4.97 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.75, while the highest price level was $5.12. The company report on May 12, 2022 that AVITA Medical Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.51 percent and weekly performance of -15.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 182.73K shares, RCEL reached to a volume of 132364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCEL shares is $18.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for AVITA Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for AVITA Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on RCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVITA Medical Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

RCEL stock trade performance evaluation

AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, RCEL shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AVITA Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

AVITA Medical Inc. [RCEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 34.00% of RCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,567,630, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,276,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 million in RCEL stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.98 million in RCEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in AVITA Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RCEL] by around 1,415,563 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,017,491 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,447,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,880,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,231 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 854,425 shares during the same period.