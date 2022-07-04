PetroChina Company Limited [PTR] moved up 1.52: Why It’s Important

PetroChina Company Limited [NYSE: PTR] jumped around 0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.35 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. The company report on April 29, 2022 that PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F.

PetroChina Company Limited (“PetroChina” or the “Company”, (SEHK:0857)(NYSE:PTR)(SSE:601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which includes its audited financial statements.

The report can be accessed through SEC’s website www.sec.gov and the Company’s website www.petrochina.com.cn. A soft copy of the report in pdf format is available for download through the Company’s website. Upon request by a shareholder, the Company will deliver a hard copy of the report free of charge within a reasonable time.

PetroChina Company Limited stock is now 7.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.49 and lowest of $46.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.87, which means current price is +9.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 162.83K shares, PTR reached a trading volume of 94454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PetroChina Company Limited [PTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTR shares is $68.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PetroChina Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for PetroChina Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetroChina Company Limited is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PTR stock performed recently?

PetroChina Company Limited [PTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, PTR shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for PetroChina Company Limited [PTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.02, while it was recorded at 47.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.34 for the last 200 days.

PetroChina Company Limited [PTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetroChina Company Limited [PTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +11.99. PetroChina Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.76.

Return on Total Capital for PTR is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PetroChina Company Limited [PTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, PTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.PetroChina Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for PetroChina Company Limited [PTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetroChina Company Limited go to -12.10%.

Insider trade positions for PetroChina Company Limited [PTR]

There are presently around $235 million, or 2.70% of PTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTR stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 738,826, which is approximately -7.832% of the company’s market cap and around 86.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 660,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.25 million in PTR stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $15.59 million in PTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PetroChina Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in PetroChina Company Limited [NYSE:PTR] by around 910,346 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 754,435 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,307,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,972,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,724 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 164,470 shares during the same period.