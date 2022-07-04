PagerDuty Inc. [PD] moved up 2.62: Why It’s Important

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.71%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Lightup and PagerDuty Integration Delivers Real-Time Data Quality Incident Monitoring and Response for the Enterprise.

Lightup joins PagerDuty’s Integration Partner Program and Demonstrates Data Quality Monitoring Solution at PagerDuty Summit.

Lightup, developers of a breakthrough data quality monitoring solution, today announced it has joined PagerDuty’s Integration Partner Program and integrated Lightup’s data quality solutions with PagerDuty. The partnership and integration provide enterprises with real-time insights and incident response to prevent data quality issues that can have a devastating impact on business. Lightup is demonstrating the capabilities of the integrated solution today at PagerDuty Summit.

Over the last 12 months, PD stock dropped by -40.01%. The one-year PagerDuty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.53. The average equity rating for PD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 87.13 million shares outstanding and 75.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, PD stock reached a trading volume of 920957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $37.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $35 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $59, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PD stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PD shares from 50 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

PD Stock Performance Analysis:

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.97, while it was recorded at 25.89 for the last single week of trading, and 33.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagerDuty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.40 and a Gross Margin at +81.97. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42.

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

PD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 89.10% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,267,541, which is approximately 2.461% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,598,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.24 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $172.51 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 1.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 9,179,286 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 7,407,088 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 63,041,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,628,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,373,830 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,503 shares during the same period.