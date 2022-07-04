Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] Stock trading around $2.07 per share: What’s Next?

Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ: OTIC] loss -0.48% or -0.01 points to close at $2.07 with a heavy trading volume of 95542 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Otonomy to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference). A pre-recorded company presentation by the Otonomy management team will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on May 24, 2022.

A link to the presentation will also become available at the same time through the Events page of the company’s website (www.otonomy.com).

It opened the trading session at $2.10, the shares rose to $2.105 and dropped to $2.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTIC points out that the company has recorded -4.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -81.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 139.34K shares, OTIC reached to a volume of 95542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIC shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Otonomy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Otonomy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 947.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for OTIC stock

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, OTIC shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomy Inc. [OTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -55620.00 and a Gross Margin at -880.80. Otonomy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40944.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.70.

Otonomy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otonomy Inc. go to 20.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomy Inc. [OTIC]

There are presently around $77 million, or 67.60% of OTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIC stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 7,844,692, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.59 million in OTIC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $10.35 million in OTIC stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomy Inc. [NASDAQ:OTIC] by around 3,097,166 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,016,211 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,899,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,012,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,410,644 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,750 shares during the same period.