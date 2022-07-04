Oppenheimer slashes price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] – find out why.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [NYSE: BCSF] closed the trading session at $13.89 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.56, while the highest price level was $13.90. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces March 31, 2022 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.34 per Share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”, “our” or “we”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to deliver strong first quarter earnings results driven by solid net investment income and net gains, reflecting the continued improving credit quality across our diversified portfolio,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “Additionally, the recent formation of our joint venture positions BCSF well as we continue to execute on our long-standing strategy of investing in senior secured loans to middle market companies.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.68 percent and weekly performance of 0.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 209.85K shares, BCSF reached to a volume of 115973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCSF shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCSF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

BCSF stock trade performance evaluation

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, BCSF shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.35 for the last 200 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +92.68 and a Gross Margin at +74.56. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. go to 5.35%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $453 million, or 51.10% of BCSF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCSF stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP with ownership of 11,822,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,902,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.2 million in BCSF stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $45.25 million in BCSF stock with ownership of nearly 31.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [NYSE:BCSF] by around 1,972,153 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,599,714 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 29,012,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,584,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCSF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,247 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 522,333 shares during the same period.