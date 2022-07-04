OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] price surged by 3.02 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on May 3, 2022 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $600 Million Social ABS Bond.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (“OMH”), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, has closed its second Social Bond issuance, a $600 million ABS Bond, through its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”).

This transaction is the first ever Social ABS Bond by a U.S. issuer and supports OneMain’s continued efforts to promote financial inclusion in underserved communities by providing equitable access to credit. Loans will be made to borrowers residing in rural communities, at least 75% of whom are lower-income borrowers with annual net incomes of less than or equal to $50,000.

A sum of 721691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. OneMain Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $38.59 and dropped to a low of $37.21 until finishing in the latest session at $38.51.

The one-year OMF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.37. The average equity rating for OMF stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on OMF stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 42 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40.

OMF Stock Performance Analysis:

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, OMF shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.06, while it was recorded at 38.23 for the last single week of trading, and 49.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneMain Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.54 and a Gross Margin at +85.84. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

OMF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,987 million, or 84.80% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,428,932, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,151,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.92 million in OMF stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $379.05 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 77.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 11,900,675 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 16,110,804 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 75,531,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,542,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,575 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,732,865 shares during the same period.