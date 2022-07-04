Olink Holding AB [publ] [OLK] Is Currently 2.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Olink Holding AB (publ) [NASDAQ: OLK] traded at a high on 07/01/22, posting a 2.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.65. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Release of Olink® Analyze 3.1 streamlines proteomic analysis to connect data to biological insight.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the release of Olink® Analyze 3.1. Olink® Analyze is an R software package, a collection of functions written in R programming language, created to streamline the analysis of Olink data.

R is a free and open-source programming language that is widely used for statistics and data science. Olink® Analyze enables users to easily extract biological insight from Olink data using built-in statistical analysis and visualization functions and expedites the data analysis process with quality control visualizations and easy integration with other R packages.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 204570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olink Holding AB (publ) stands at 15.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.34%.

The market cap for OLK stock reached $1.81 billion, with 119.01 million shares outstanding and 35.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 211.08K shares, OLK reached a trading volume of 204570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olink Holding AB [publ] [OLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLK shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Olink Holding AB (publ) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on OLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olink Holding AB (publ) is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has OLK stock performed recently?

Olink Holding AB (publ) [OLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.70. With this latest performance, OLK shares gained by 36.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Olink Holding AB (publ) [OLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Olink Holding AB [publ] [OLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olink Holding AB (publ) [OLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.04 and a Gross Margin at +47.80. Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.92.

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Olink Holding AB [publ] [OLK]

There are presently around $564 million, or 38.90% of OLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,650,652, which is approximately 6.302% of the company’s market cap and around 69.86% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,682,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.53 million in OLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.04 million in OLK stock with ownership of nearly -3.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olink Holding AB (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Olink Holding AB (publ) [NASDAQ:OLK] by around 3,922,279 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,623,815 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 30,508,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,055,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,164 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 725,689 shares during the same period.