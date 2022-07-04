Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK] Revenue clocked in at $167.40 million, down -17.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NASDAQ: NFBK] closed the trading session at $13.31 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.91, while the highest price level was $13.38. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces New $45.0 Million Stock Repurchase Program.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $45.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock, $.01 par value per share.

The Company anticipates conducting such repurchases beginning on June 22, 2022, in accordance with a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The timing of the repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to, market conditions and prices, the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements, and alternative uses of capital. Any repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and will be available for general corporate purposes. The repurchases may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to purchase any particular number of shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.64 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 135.77K shares, NFBK reached to a volume of 131946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFBK shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on NFBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFBK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.99.

NFBK stock trade performance evaluation

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, NFBK shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.01. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) go to 8.00%.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $373 million, or 58.50% of NFBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,085,861, which is approximately -0.479% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,091,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.77 million in NFBK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $47.68 million in NFBK stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NASDAQ:NFBK] by around 1,208,195 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,418,384 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 25,389,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,015,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFBK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,313 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 415,399 shares during the same period.