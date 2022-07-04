Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH] moved up 0.59: Why It’s Important

Noah Holdings Limited [NYSE: NOAH] closed the trading session at $20.35 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.60, while the highest price level was $20.52. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Noah Holdings Limited Launches Global Offering.

Noah Holdings Limited (“Noah” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 110,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on June 30, 2022, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 990,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (the “International Offering”), and listing of Noah’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “6686.”.

The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), two of which representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Investors in the Global Offering will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing in Hong Kong, the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.69 percent and weekly performance of -0.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 320.18K shares, NOAH reached to a volume of 116223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOAH shares is $34.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOAH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Noah Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Noah Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noah Holdings Limited is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOAH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, NOAH shares gained by 12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 20.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noah Holdings Limited [NOAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.23 and a Gross Margin at +94.07. Noah Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95.

Noah Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

There are presently around $598 million, or 50.50% of NOAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOAH stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,646,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 84.60% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 4,537,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.33 million in NOAH stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $67.16 million in NOAH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noah Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Noah Holdings Limited [NYSE:NOAH] by around 1,157,037 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,088,317 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 27,155,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,401,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOAH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,360 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 429,512 shares during the same period.