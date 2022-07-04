Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS] Revenue clocked in at $478.30 million, up 37.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Natus Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ: NTUS] loss -0.21% or -0.07 points to close at $32.70 with a heavy trading volume of 183247 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Natus Medical Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q1-2022.

It opened the trading session at $32.65, the shares rose to $32.87 and dropped to $32.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTUS points out that the company has recorded 36.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 531.69K shares, NTUS reached to a volume of 183247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natus Medical Incorporated is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTUS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for NTUS stock

Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, NTUS shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 32.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.34. Natus Medical Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Natus Medical Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natus Medical Incorporated go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Natus Medical Incorporated [NTUS]

There are presently around $1,057 million, or 95.90% of NTUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,506,467, which is approximately -0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,058,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.03 million in NTUS stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $86.24 million in NTUS stock with ownership of nearly 7.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natus Medical Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Natus Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:NTUS] by around 2,005,780 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 1,633,407 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,672,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,312,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTUS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,334 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 505,004 shares during the same period.