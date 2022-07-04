Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] is -47.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.40 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants Roll Out New Limited Time Offer: (Lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps.

Introduces Four New (Lite) Ranch Wraps.

Muscle Maker Grill, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) “healthier for you” protein-based restaurant concept, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes today announced the rollout of its new (lite) “Ranch It Up” Wraps menu which includes four (lite) ranch-based wraps.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock has also loss -5.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRIL stock has declined by -29.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.35% and lost -47.99% year-on date.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $11.01 million, with 27.80 million shares outstanding and 25.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.83K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 134231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

GRIL stock trade performance evaluation

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3903, while it was recorded at 0.3802 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7017 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.50 and a Gross Margin at +0.66. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.95.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.60% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,796,961, which is approximately -9.967% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 493,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.13 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly 47.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Muscle Maker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 394,400 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,367,794 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,417,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,179,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,708 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,040,632 shares during the same period.