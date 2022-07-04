Matthews International Corporation [MATW] moved up 0.14: Why It’s Important

Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ: MATW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Matthews International Acquires OLBRICH GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced that the Company signed an agreement to acquire German based engineering firms, OLBRICH GmbH (“OLBRICH”) and R+S Automotive GmbH (“R+S Automotive”), for EUR €43 million (approximately U.S. $45 million). OLBRICH and R+S Automotive have combined annual revenues in excess of $100 million. Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, OLBRICH is a production and intelligent equipment manufacturer, specializing in purpose-built rotary processing equipment, including equipment used in the manufacturing of dry and wet electrodes for lithium-ion batteries and components for hydrogen fuel cells used in electric vehicles, with additional strong positions in Specialty & Pharma, Packaging and Home & Décor. R+S Automotive is a specialty engineering services provider of automation, plant and tooling concepts for automotive manufacturing companies around the world. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory authority approvals, which is expected to be timely secured in July of 2022.

Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Matthews International, stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the acquisitions of OLBRICH and R+S Automotive as part of our long-term strategy to provide turn-key processing equipment and services for the burgeoning electric vehicle business. We see our combined capabilities as a unique offering that will have significant impact on the electric vehicle business and benefit the entire energy solutions industry. Together, these acquisitions are an important investment and part of a buying strategy towards being a key player in the fast-growing energy sector.”.

Over the last 12 months, MATW stock dropped by -19.40%. The one-year Matthews International Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.58. The average equity rating for MATW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $897.47 million, with 31.69 million shares outstanding and 28.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.40K shares, MATW stock reached a trading volume of 92607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matthews International Corporation [MATW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MATW shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MATW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matthews International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Matthews International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $80, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on MATW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matthews International Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MATW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MATW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MATW Stock Performance Analysis:

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, MATW shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MATW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Matthews International Corporation [MATW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 28.77 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matthews International Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matthews International Corporation [MATW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.42. Matthews International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14.

Matthews International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MATW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MATW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matthews International Corporation go to -10.00%.

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $728 million, or 77.70% of MATW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MATW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,406,300, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,491,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.24 million in MATW stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $52.83 million in MATW stock with ownership of nearly 14.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matthews International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ:MATW] by around 1,385,412 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 1,862,751 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,121,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,369,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MATW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,801 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 625,425 shares during the same period.